News Quiz for Monday

1. Why did Italian politician Matteo Salvini decide to stop eating Nutella?

2. Which car firm is set to bring at least 600 jobs to Wales after opening a new factory?

3. Which US President’s daughter took part in a ceremony to name an aircraft carrier in his honour?

4. Which former Conservative Prime Minister encouraged voters to shun the Tories and back Independent candidates in three constituencies?

Answers: 1. It uses Turkish nuts rather than Italian 2. Aston Martin 3. John F Kennedy 4. Sir John Major