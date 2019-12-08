Advertising
In Pictures: Cabinet dials in as Lib Dems enjoy some Hollywood help
Jeremy Corbyn was in Wales where he met a young fan at a members’ rally.
There was no rest for the candidates and party faithful this Sunday with polling day nearly upon them.
While the Tories put their Cabinet to work on the phone banks, Jeremy Corbyn and Jo Swinson were making campaign stops in Wales and Sheffield respectively and there was a famous face out on the streets of Lewes.
