In Pictures: Cabinet dials in as Lib Dems enjoy some Hollywood help

UK News | Published:

Jeremy Corbyn was in Wales where he met a young fan at a members’ rally.

There was no rest for the candidates and party faithful this Sunday with polling day nearly upon them.

While the Tories put their Cabinet to work on the phone banks, Jeremy Corbyn and Jo Swinson were making campaign stops in Wales and Sheffield respectively and there was a famous face out on the streets of Lewes.

Steve Coogan became the latest high-profile actor on the campaign trail (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Hollywood star addressed a crowd of supporters in Lewes where Oliver Henman is standing for the Lib Dems (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn with Noa Williams Roberts, three, after addressing a members’ rally at Bangor University (Ben Birchall/PA)
The Labour leader takes another look at his party’s manifesto after addressing the rally (Ben Birchall/PA)
Boris Johnson needed a bit of help from his Chancellor Sajid Javid to make a connection at the Tory call centre (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Prime Minister shared a selfie with members of his Cabinet at Conservative Campaign Headquarters call centre (Boris Johnson/Twitter/PA)

Mr Johnson also took time to speak to staff and volunteers at the party headquarters (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Nuala McAllister the Alliance Party of Northern Ireland candidate for north Belfast unloads some more posters (Liam McBurney/PA)
Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson meets supporters during a visit to Sheffield (Danny Lawson/PA)
The Lib Dem leader took a selfie with supporters who were canvassing door to door in the city (Danny Lawson/PA)
