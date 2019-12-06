Advertising
What the papers say – December 6
The political latest makes headlines in the majority of Friday’s papers.
With less than a week until polling day, the latest from the General Election campaign features heavily on the front pages of Friday’s papers.
The Times leads with four Brexit Party MEPs defecting to the Conservatives and urging people to back Boris Johnson’s party – with Nigel Farage hitting out at the quartet which includes Annunziata Rees-Mogg, sister of Jacob.
The Daily Mail carries a similar story saying the Brexit Party “bigwigs” dramatically quit.
The Daily Telegraph leads with the Jewish Labour Movement’s submission to the Equality and Human Rights Commission, where the group accuses Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn of making the party a “welcoming refuge for anti-Semites”.
Metro leads with journalist Andrew Neil issuing an “unprecedented on-air challenge” to Boris Johnson, calling for him to be interviewed before polling day.
The Daily Mirror carries a similar story, calling the PM a “chicken”.
While the i says it is “crunch time” for Mr Corbyn as the Labour leader and Mr Johnson go head to head on Friday.
The Daily Express says Mr Johnson has accused his Labour opponent of a plot to “fiddle” a second Brexit referendum.
Away from the election and the Guardian leads with a “surge” in measles outbreaks which the paper says caused 142,000 deaths across the world last year.
The Sun leads on the “hero” who tackled the London Bridge terror attacker with a fire extinguisher, reporting he was mentored by victim Jack Merritt.
The Financial Times runs with the flotation of Saudi Aramco.
And the Daily Star reports on a court appearance by the daughter of Sir Lenny Henry and Dawn French.
