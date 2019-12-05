Advertising
Which historic Labour seats could be at risk in this election?
Bolsover, Wakefield and Rother Valley are among the places that might turn blue for the first time in generations
This election could see the Conservatives gain seats that have been held continuously by Labour for many decades – in a few cases, for 100 years.
Here are some constituencies where generations of political tradition might be overturned on December 12.
– Ashfield and Workington
Both these seats have been held by Labour since 1979.
In Ashfield, Labour is defending a majority of just 441 and the constituency would fall to the Conservatives on a swing of 0.5%. Workington would need a bigger swing of 4.8%.
Labour’s roots in Workington go back to 1918, when the party first won the constituency.
It then held the seat without a break until 1976, when the Tories won it in a by-election. Labour won it back three years later.
– Stoke-on-Trent North and Stoke-on-Trent Central
This pair of seats has been held by Labour without interruption since 1950.
Stoke-on-Trent North would change hands on a swing of 2.9%.
A much larger swing of 5.9% would be needed for Stoke-on-Trent Central to turn blue.
– Bolsover
Bolsover was created in 1950 and since then has been represented by just two Labour MPs: Harold Neal and Dennis Skinner.
The Tories need a swing of 5.7% to overturn Labour’s majority of 5,288 – and recent polls have suggested this is possible.
– Bradford South and Great Grimsby
These two seats have been Labour since the general election of 1945. Bradford South would need a huge swing of 8.2% to change hands, while Great Grimsby would need 3.7%.
– Sedgefield
Tony Blair’s former constituency has been held by Labour since 1935, apart from a short interval between 1974 and 1983 when the seat was temporarily abolished.
A hefty swing of 7.3% would see Labour’s majority of 6,059 overturned.
– Bassetlaw and Bishop Auckland
Both of these have been held by Labour continuously since 1935.
Bassetlaw has had just three Labour MPs during that time: Frederick Bellenger, Joe Ashton and John Mann.
The Tories need a swing of 4.7% to take the seat.
Bishop Auckland was first won by Labour in 1918 and was held by the party until 1931. A Liberal National candidate then won the seat, before Labour took it back four years later.
Only four Labour MPs have represented the constituency since 1935: Hugh Dalton, James Boyden, Derek Foster and Helen Goodman.
A tiny swing of 0.6% would see Labour lose this time.
– Wakefield
Labour has represented this seat continuously since 1932.
A swing of 2.9% would be enough for the Conservatives to bring that 87-year period to a close.
– Don Valley
This seat has been held by Labour without interruption since 1922.
Only five MPs have represented it in the House of Commons during that time: Thomas Williams, Richard Kelley, Michael Welsh, Martin Redmond and Caroline Flint.
The Tories need a 5.7% swing to win.
– Newcastle-under-Lyme
Labour has held this constituency without a break since 1919.
It is now one of the party’s most vulnerable seats in the country, Labour’s majority in 2017 was 30, and would fall to the Tories on a swing of just 0.03%.
– Rother Valley
Rother Valley was created in 1918 and just five Labour MPs have represented the seat during its 101-year existence: Thomas Grundy, Edward Dunn, David Griffiths, Peter Hardy and Sir Kevin Barron.
To win, the Conservatives need a swing of 4.0%.
