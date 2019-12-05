What the papers say – December 5

The acrimonious end to the Nato summit and more election promises feature prominently on the front pages of the nation’s newspapers on Thursday.

The Guardian and Metro lead on Donald Trump’s hasty exit from the Nato meetings after fellow leaders including Boris Johnson were caught making fun of the US President.

Guardian front page, Thursday 5 December 2019: Trump leaves Nato talks after ridicule from allies

The Independent features a photo to highlight how Mr Trump’s departure “derailed Nato”, while leading with a warning from the EU that Britain will not have much time after the election to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

The Times reports on Mr Trump’s exit “as leaders are seen laughing”, while leading on a vow from Mr Johnson to cut taxes after Brexit.

And The Daily Telegraph and The Sun also lead on the PM’s tax pledges.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Tax cuts for millions within days of Brexit'

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail and the Daily Express splash with the story that opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn was “caught out” claiming he watches the Queen’s Speech every Christmas morning, whereas it is screened in the afternoon.

Tomorrow's Daily Express front page – Speechless! Corbyn caught out pretending he watches the Queen's Speech in the morning – Trump blasts 'Two-faced' Trudeau for mocking him – Death of England cricket legend Bob Willis

The Daily Mirror leads with a story criticising Mr Johnson for the amount of money he earns outside of his salary as PM.

The i runs a story attacking NHS budget cuts.

The Financial Times leads on fund manager M&G halting trading in its property fund.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 5 December

And the Daily Star leads on a “psycho” eagle that tried to seize a puppy.