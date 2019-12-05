Campaign highlights: Corbyn plans schools boost as Farage hit by defections

A series of departures from the Brexit Party provided a boost for Boris Johnson during Thursday’s campaigning, while Jeremy Corbyn was again fending off accusations of anti-Semitism in the Labour Party.

Here are some of the highlights:

– Three MEPs quit the Brexit Party and urged people to vote Conservative

Annunziata Rees-Mogg – sister of Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg – Lance Forman and Lucy Harris dramatically announced they would leave Nigel Farage’s party to back Boris Johnson’s push to “get Brexit done”.

But Mr Farage accused them of having personal links with the Tories, and insisted that Mr Johnson’s EU withdrawal deal remained “unacceptable”.

– Boris Johnson backs his chances of securing a trade deal with the EU by December 2020

The Prime Minister said he thought he could get a deal with Brussels by the end of the transition period next year – and suggested a no-deal crash-out would not happen.

Asked if it was a “cast-iron guarantee”, Mr Johnson said: “The possibility you allude to simply will not happen.”

– Jeremy Corbyn denies Labour has become a “welcoming refuge” for anti-Semites under his leadership

Seventy Labour Party staff past and present submitted sworn statements to the official investigation into anti-Semitism in the party, lawyers said.

Following the disclosure, Mr Corbyn denied the party had become a “welcoming refuge” for anti-Semites under his leadership.

– Mr Johnson says he could “certainly” eat “the funny stuff” on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Boris Johnson on ITV’s This Morning (ITV/PA)

The Prime Minister said he fancied his chances on the reality show, in which the current batch of celebrities have sampled pig’s anus, crocodile penis and lamb testicles.

ITV’s This Morning host Holly Willoughby had suggested Mr Johnson could follow in his father’s footsteps and appear on the show, in which famous faces are cast away to a remote jungle campsite in Australia.

– Labour wants to offer free healthy breakfasts to all primary school children

Under a proposal to “poverty proof” England’s schools and reduce the number going hungry, the party would offer free healthy breakfasts to all primary school pupils and pilot the scheme in secondary schools.

Jeremy Corbyn offers some tips at Fulbridge Academy (Joe Giddens/PA)

Labour also detailed plans to improve education, including by recruiting 20,000 more teachers, capping primary class sizes at 30 and investing £7 billion in repairing school buildings.

Tweet of the day

After being grilled on the This Morning sofa, Boris Johnson poses for a selfie with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Thank you to Phillip and Holly at @thismorning – a good opportunity to talk more about our exciting vision for the country #GetBrexitDone pic.twitter.com/IoFuW1mscO — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 5, 2019

Picture of the day

Boris Johnson with a Get Brexit Done banner during a visit to the John Smedley Mill in Matlock (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Video of the day

Three more Brexit Party MEPs quit to back the PM’s EU departure deal.

What’s next?