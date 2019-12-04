Menu

What the papers say – December 4

UK News | Published:

The papers are led by Donald Trump’s UK trip and the future of the NHS.

British newspapers

US President Donald Trump’s visit to Britain and its possible implications feature prominently on the front pages on Wednesday.

Mr Trump has said the US has “no interest in the NHS”, according to The Daily Telegraph, a claim echoed by the Daily Express.

But The Guardian and the say opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has used the American leader’s visit to increase the pressure on the Conservatives over their plans for the health service.

Staying with the NHS, the Daily Mail leads with the service’s chief executive Simon Stevens criticising gaming giants over the number of people betting online, after the results of an NHS survey.

The Daily Mirror says Labour will give an extra £6,716 to “ordinary” households if elected.

And the Financial Times, The Independent and The Times report Mr Johnson has defied his US counterpart by pledging to go ahead with a British digital sales tax.

Meanwhile, Metro quotes a man who was stabbed five times by the London Bridge terrorist as saying he “acted instinctively” by taking on the attacker using a pole.

And Britain’s “largest lump of gold” has been found in a Scottish river, according to the Daily Star.

UK News

