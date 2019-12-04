What the papers say – December 4

US President Donald Trump’s visit to Britain and its possible implications feature prominently on the front pages on Wednesday.

Mr Trump has said the US has “no interest in the NHS”, according to The Daily Telegraph, a claim echoed by the Daily Express.

The front page of tomorrow’s Daily Telegraph: ‘We have no interest in the NHS, says Trump’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ktXO0McySs — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 3, 2019

Here is tomorrow's @Daily_Express #frontpage: – I wouldn't want NHS on silver platter says #DonaldTrump– #EltonJohn's diva moment as he throws £3k bag off plane– 'I saw #PrinceAndrew in club with his accuser' #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/kKg7lthsm8 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) December 3, 2019

But The Guardian and the i say opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has used the American leader’s visit to increase the pressure on the Conservatives over their plans for the health service.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 4 December 2019: Corbyn ups pressure over NHS as Trump rows back pic.twitter.com/hJwAcIVQqZ — The Guardian (@guardian) December 3, 2019

Staying with the NHS, the Daily Mail leads with the service’s chief executive Simon Stevens criticising gaming giants over the number of people betting online, after the results of an NHS survey.

Advertising

The Daily Mirror says Labour will give an extra £6,716 to “ordinary” households if elected.

MIRROR: Labour to put £6716 in your pocket #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/u4N9TFX5D5 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 3, 2019

And the Financial Times, The Independent and The Times report Mr Johnson has defied his US counterpart by pledging to go ahead with a British digital sales tax.

Advertising

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 4 December https://t.co/Zgyzh9If8D pic.twitter.com/qbZ96j1gpM — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) December 3, 2019

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Johnson to risk trade war with Trump over tech tax #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/EWFOPQjyaB — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 3, 2019

We'll force tech giants to pay more tax, says PM#TomorrowsPapersToday @hendopolis pic.twitter.com/JkmiLcUkGh — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) December 3, 2019

Meanwhile, Metro quotes a man who was stabbed five times by the London Bridge terrorist as saying he “acted instinctively” by taking on the attacker using a pole.

And Britain’s “largest lump of gold” has been found in a Scottish river, according to the Daily Star.