On the campaign trail on Wednesday
Nato duties will affect Boris Johnson’s campaigning.
Boris Johnson will juggle General Election campaigning with his responsibilities as Prime Minister as a two-day Nato summit begins on Wednesday.
Conservatives
Mr Johnson will campaign in the Home Counties.
Labour
Jeremy Corbyn will campaign in the East Midlands.
John McDonnell will give a speech on the economy in the West Midlands.
Liberal Democrats
Jo Swinson will visit a youth centre in London before she is interviewed by Andrew Neil for a broadcast at 7.30pm.
Elsewhere
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage will speak at a public meeting in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, on Wednesday morning.
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon will campaign in Edinburgh.
The Ulster Unionist Party will launch their manifesto in Belfast.
