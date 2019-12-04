Menu

On the campaign trail on Wednesday

UK News | Published:

Nato duties will affect Boris Johnson’s campaigning.

General Election 2019

Boris Johnson will juggle General Election campaigning with his responsibilities as Prime Minister as a two-day Nato summit begins on Wednesday.

Conservatives

Mr Johnson will campaign in the Home Counties.

Labour

Jeremy Corbyn will campaign in the East Midlands.

General Election 2019
Jeremy Corbyn outside Birkbeck/SOAS University of London (David Mirzoeff/PA)

John McDonnell will give a speech on the economy in the West Midlands.

Liberal Democrats

Jo Swinson will visit a youth centre in London before she is interviewed by Andrew Neil for a broadcast at 7.30pm.

General Election 2019
Jo Swinson on the election campaign bus (Aaron Chown/PA)

Elsewhere

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage will speak at a public meeting in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, on Wednesday morning.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon will campaign in Edinburgh.

The Ulster Unionist Party will launch their manifesto in Belfast.

UK News

