Dani Dyer: Pensioners shouldn’t have to pay for TV licence

Dani Dyer has criticised the end of free TV licences for all over-75s.

The entitlement will be restricted to those who claim pension credit from June next year, sparking warnings of a “bonanza” of fraud as criminals target the elderly.

After veteran names like Dame Helen Mirren, Sir Lenny Henry and Len Goodman hit out over the move, Love Island star Dyer, 23, is one of the youngest stars to call for a U-turn in the policy.

“I don’t think there should be any changes,” she told the PA news agency.

Dame Helen Mirren previously hit out at the decision ,calling the end of the universal entitlement ‘heartbreaking’ (Matt Crossick/PA)

“If they wasn’t paying for it before, I don’t see why they should pay for it now,” the daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer said.

“I don’t think we should have too many changes in this world!”

Dyer is working with Santander to warn people of the dangers of purchase scams while shopping online.

The bank says young people are an obvious target, with fraudsters using social media, online marketplaces and unofficial sites to sell fake and non-existent merchandise.

Previous research from Age UK has said that pensioners will be the target of criminals posing as licensing authorities, as an estimated 3.7 million more households will have to pay for their licence.

The charity said that many pensioners, including those who find it difficult to dress, bathe and get out of bed, will struggle with the procedure of paying or even confirming that they are entitled to a free TV licence.

Len Goodman said the decision will impact on the ‘most vulnerable’ (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Dyer’s comments come after ex-Strictly Come Dancing chief judge Goodman, 75, criticised the “rotten” withdrawal of the free TV licence, while Dame Helen, 74, called it “heartbreaking”.

The BBC has said it cannot afford to take on the financial burden from the Government.

The free TV licence was introduced in 2000, but the BBC agreed to take on the cost as part of the charter agreement hammered out in 2015.

The BBC said it had written to 25 organisations, including Dementia UK, and is working with them to help support people and raise the visibility of Pension Credit.

