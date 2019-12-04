Burger King advert mocks Vote Leave’s campaign bus

A Burger King advert has gone viral after poking fun at Vote Leave’s famous Brexit battle bus.

The advert, which appears on the side of a red London bus, says: “Another Whopper on the side of a bus. Must be an election.”

Pictured next to it is one of Burger King’s trademark burgers.

The bus has been spotted driving around the Palace of Westminster (Burger King/PA)

The advert mocks Vote Leave’s claims, which appeared on the side of their battle bus during the EU referendum, that the UK sends £350 million a week to the EU.

The claim has been regularly criticised since, with UK Statistics Authority chairman Sir David Nosgrove describing it as a “clear misuse” of official figures.

There was also an attempt made for Boris Johnson to face criminal prosecution over the claim, though this was dropped after the Prime Minister won a High Court challenge.

Boris Johnson, left, in front of Vote leave’s battle bus, which promised the UK would take back £350 million from the EU each week (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Advertising

The advert has been praised on social media, with one person saying: “I’m voting Burger King for Prime Minister.”

If it's the Burger King mascot, then by all means yes. — Fjord Fjairlane (@FjordFjairlane) December 4, 2019

Another added: “Angry gammon burger anyone?”

A Burger King spokesman said: “As the Home of the Whopper, we felt that if anyone has the right to stick whoppers on the side of a bus, it’s us.

“So naturally, we’ve taken the opportunity to shine a light on our iconic Whopper in all its flame-grilled glory.”