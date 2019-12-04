Alleged Islamic State member to appear in court in Dublin

An alleged member of so-called Islamic State (IS) is to appear in court in Dublin.

Lisa Smith, a 38-year-old Irish citizen, was arrested on Sunday at Dublin Airport on suspicion of terrorist offences.

Police had their time to question Smith extended by a further 24 hours on Tuesday, before charging her at around 10.20am on Wednesday.

Irish police have said that Smith, who was detained at they city’s Kevin Street Garda Station, has been charged to appear before a sitting of the District Court, Criminal Courts of Justice, on Wednesday.