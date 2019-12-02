What the papers say – December 2

Those who lost their lives in the London Bridge terror attack are on the country’s front pages.

The i pays tribute to the victims of the London Bridge terror attack, Saskia Jones and Jack Merritt, as those who “always saw the best in people”.

The victims were “killed for caring”, according to Metro.

The Times reports intelligence chiefs are “on alert for London Bridge copycats”, while The Daily Telegraph decries those terrorists who have been freed early only “to be sent back to jail”.

Spy chiefs on alert for London Bridge copycats#TomorrowsPapersToday@hendopolis pic.twitter.com/YFkErCHuYy — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) December 1, 2019

Monday’s Daily Telegraph: Terrorists freed early to be sent back to jail #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/yBHDkvGLif — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) December 1, 2019

Advertising

Ms Jones was “betrayed” and “failed by a cash-strapped, broken justice system”, according to the Daily Mirror, while The Sun describes her as an angel “stolen by pure evil”.

Tomorrow's front page: Second London Bridge attack victim named as Saskia Jones https://t.co/cLrsetJMSv pic.twitter.com/UUhMTe5zYS — The Sun (@TheSun) December 1, 2019

Meanwhile, The Guardian says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been “accused of exploiting” those who died in the attack.

Advertising

Guardian front page, 2.12.19: PM accused of exploiting deaths in terror attack pic.twitter.com/XjkyY0LLQv — The Guardian (@guardian) December 1, 2019

The Daily Mail reports authorities are engaged in a “new blitz on freed jihadis” following the attack, with the Daily Express saying the Government has begun a “crackdown on extremists”.

Monday’s Daily Express: Boris blitz on freed Jihadis begins #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/IRPYspPqwz — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) December 1, 2019

And The Independent says it is austerity that must bear the blame for the risks posed by freed terrorists.

Monday’s Independent: Austerity ‘to blame’ for risk from freed terrorists #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/BhWIsgrssi — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) December 1, 2019

The Financial Times, meanwhile, says hedge fund TCI’s chief executive has called for the punishment of directors of firms which fail to disclose carbon dioxide emissions.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition, Monday December 2 https://t.co/fW5InAKzAy pic.twitter.com/pnb9aL8KZO — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) December 1, 2019

And the Daily Star says Britain is looking at more than a month of extremely cold temperatures which will “bring travel chaos”.