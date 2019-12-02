Boy killed in hit-and-run outside Essex school

A murder investigation has been launched after a 12-year-old boy was killed when a car crashed into children near an Essex school.

Police are searching for a silver Ford Ka believed to have been involved in the fatal collision outside Debden Park High School, in Loughton.

A 12-year-old boy was taken to hospital, where he died, while a number of other people – including three teenagers thought to be pupils at the school in Willingdale Road – were injured.

Essex Police said none of the other people injured, which included two 15-year-old boys, a 13-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and a 53-year-old woman, are believed to have life-changing or life-threatening injuries.

We have launched a murder investigation following a fatal collision in #Loughton earlier today, Monday 2 December. A 12-year-old boy has sadly died. Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101 and quote incident number 726 of Monday 2 December. https://t.co/3rbpyRaidr — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) December 2, 2019

Police were called to the scene just after 3.20pm on Monday.

Detective chief inspector Rob Kirby said: “This has been a truly shocking incident and my deepest sympathies are with all those involved.

“I would like to thank the many members of the public who have called us with information and spoken to our officers, as well as those who provided crucial medical assistance at the scene.

“I would urge anyone with information, dash cam footage, or who may have seen anything on social media that they think could be crucial, to call us on 101 and quote incident number 726 of 2 December.”