Twitter users brand ‘chuntering’ word of the day after Andrew Marr interview

Social media users have branded “chuntering” as the word of the day after Andrew Marr used the phrase against Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday.

During an interview with Mr Johnson on The Andrew Marr Show, Mr Marr accused the Prime Minister of “chuntering” in his answers.

Mr Marr pressed Mr Johnson, saying: “You just keep going on and on and on, you’re chuntering. I need to ask you about the money.”

Replying, Mr Johnson said: “You are interrupting – people might be more interested in my answers than your questions.”

Many social media users quickly branded the phrase as the “word of the day” while some criticised Mr Marr for his use of language.

One Twitter user said: “Marr accused Boris of chuntering. Very rude.”

Mr Johnson faced questions about the Conservatives’ budget, reported Islamophobia within the party and child poverty in the combative interview.

Mr Johnson said he would be “perfectly happy” to be interviewed by “any interviewer called Andrew on the BBC”.

The BBC had previously said they would not allow the prime minister to appear on the channel until he agreed to an interview with Andrew Neil, who has already grilled Jeremy Corbyn and Nicola Sturgeon.

The broadcaster reviewed this following the terror attack on London Bridge that left two people dead and three injured after convicted terrorist Usman Khan stabbed members of the public.

In a statement, the BBC said: “In the wake of a major terrorist incident, we believe it is now in the public interest that the Prime Minister should be interviewed on our flagship Sunday political programme.”