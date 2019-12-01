In Pictures: Hollywood star joins campaign while Corbyn’s message is tailor-made

The General Election campaign continues apace with one constituency getting a dose of Hollywood glamour.

He may have starred in Notting Hill, but it was Finchley and Golders Green where Hugh Grant joined would-be MP Luciana Berger who is standing for the Liberal Democrats on an anti-Brexit ticket.

Elsewhere, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn visited Yorkshire and ate chips in Whitby, a town that is renowned for its wide-range of fish and chip shops and sported a jacket with a political message.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie feeding seals at St Andrews Aquarium, Fife, on Saturday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

UK Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson visited Bridge House Care Centre in Wallington on Saturday (Hollie Adams/PA)

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn made a speech at an NHS rally at Leeds Beckett University Students Union on Saturday (Joe Giddens/PA)

On Sunday, Mr Corbyn moved his campaign trail in Whitby (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Labour leader enjoyed a serving of chips from one of the fishing town’s many famous takeaways (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mr Corbyn’s wore a jacket that had “for the many not the few” printed all over it (Joe Giddens/PA)

Meanwhile, film star Hugh Grant went out canvassing with Liberal Democrat candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger (David Mirzoeff/PA)

(David Mirzoeff/PA)