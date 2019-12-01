Duke of Cambridge set for first official visits to Kuwait and Oman

The Duke of Cambridge begins a four-day tour of Kuwait and Oman that will pay tribute to the historic ties between Britain and the Middle East nations.

William is making his first official visits to the two countries at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, and will arrive in Kuwait later on Sunday.

Kensington Palace has said the duke is looking forward to the trip, adding: “Throughout the tour, the duke’s programme will pay tribute to the historic ties Britain shares with Kuwait and Oman, and will highlight strong links and cooperation in many areas, including education, the environment, and defence.

“From the modern capitals of Kuwait City and Muscat, to the vast Kuwaiti deserts and stunning wadis in the Omani mountains, the visit will take in both countries’ unique cultures, their beautiful landscapes, and diverse communities.”

Kensington Palace said William will learn about organisations working to educate and empower young people, and projects providing opportunities for them to develop life skills like leadership and resilience.

The tour has added significance as it falls during the 120th anniversary year of the signing of the 1899 Treaty of Friendship between Kuwait and the UK.

William’s visit to Kuwait begins in earnest on Monday when he will visit Kuwait City’s wetlands to discover more about the countries ambitious plans to protect its natural environment.

The duke will have an audience with the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, at his Bayan Palace and stay for lunch.

Later, at a major cultural centre, William will meet young Kuwaitis and accompany the primary school children as they explore a number of the attraction’s interactive zones.

The duke will end his day by joining young leaders, entrepreneurs and university students in the Kuwaiti desert in a tent to experience some of the country’s rural traditions.