Campaign highlights: The BBC finally gets Johnson, but with the wrong Andrew

The major political figures returned to election campaigning on Sunday after a pause following Friday’s terror attack on London Bridge.

Boris Johnson finally sat down for an interview on the BBC, but it was with Andrew Marr rather than Andrew Neil, and Jeremy Corbyn appeared on Sky to put forward his opinions on the attack in the capital and the anti-Semitism row in the Labour Party.

Here are some of the key events from Sunday’s campaign trail:

– The Tories blame Labour for the early release of the London Bridge attacker

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Commissioner of the City of London Police Ian Dyson at the scene of the London Bridge attack (Steve PArsons/PA)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Usman Khan, who was freed halfway through a 16-year jail sentence, was on the streets because of laws introduced by a “leftie government”.

He described the release of criminals who are “as dangerous as this man” as “repulsive” and vowed to take steps to ensure people are not released early when they commit serious offences.

– Jeremy Corbyn backs police officers who shot terrorist dead

The police "had no choice" but to shoot London Bridge attacker Usman Khan says Jeremy Corbyn. #Ridge Read more here: https://t.co/5EUsUuzzcu pic.twitter.com/CusuHDe7ru — Sophy Ridge on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) December 1, 2019

The Labour leader said officers had “no choice” but to shoot Usman Khan dead during the attack on Friday.

He said they were “stuck with a situation where there was a credible threat of a bomb belt around his body and it’s an awful situation for any police officer, any public servant to be put in”.

– Mr Corbyn believes he poses “no threat” to “any community whatsoever”

A poll published on Sunday suggested 84% of people believe Mr Corbyn is a threat to British Jews.

But he told Sky: “I pose no threat to any community whatsoever in this country. I’ve spent my life fighting racism, fighting against racist attacks.”

– Dominic Raab is “not really” worried about losing his seat

Excellent turnout and positive feedback for ⁦@ElmbridgeCons⁩ from our Walton canvass. #VoteConservative2019 pic.twitter.com/s5ekkOVsTE — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) November 30, 2019

The Foreign Secretary’s Esher and Walton seat in Surrey could be handed to the Liberal Democrats because of tactical voting.

But Mr Raab said he was “not really” worried, though said that “with a seat like mine, you never take anything for granted”.

– Sir Ed Davey believes Boris Johnson is the most untruthful PM of all time

"He's misleading people about what the current law is." Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader @EdwardJDavey says Boris Johnson is calling for changes to the law that "have already happened", and accuses the Prime Minister of "politicising" the London Bridge attack.#Ridge pic.twitter.com/u8rzrL4GGS — Sophy Ridge on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) December 1, 2019

The Liberal Democrat deputy leader expressed his alarm at Mr Johnson’s response to the London Bridge terror attack on Friday.

He said: “I’m really alarmed that we are on the brink of having a Prime Minister who is the most untruthful Prime Minister of all time.”

Tweet of the day

The London Bridge attack on Friday continued to be the focus for many political figures, with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn expressing his feelings on the shared grief surrounding the atrocity.

We all feel hurt by the awful attack on London Bridge. Those individual strands of compassion become the ties that connect us. It is those ties, millions woven together, that make up the fabric of our society. We will not let those ties be broken. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) December 1, 2019

Picture of the day

Actor Hugh Grant went out canvassing with Liberal Democrat candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Video of the day

December 1 highlights

