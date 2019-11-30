Why do rail fares go up every year?

Next year’s average increase in rail fares has been revealed.

Here the PA news agency looks at nine key questions around the controversial issue:

– Why does the cost of train travel increase every year?

It has been the policy of successive governments to switch the burden of funding the railways from taxpayers to passengers.

It has been the policy of successive governments to switch the burden of funding the railways from taxpayers to passengers (Andrew Matthews/PA)

– How much more expensive have train fares become?

Office of Rail and Road figures show that between January 1995 – around the time the network was privatised – and January 2019, average fares increased in real terms by 21%.

– When is the next increase?

Advertising

Fares become more expensive on January 2 2020.

– Who decides how much they go up by?

Increases in about 45% of fares are regulated by the UK, Scottish and Welsh Governments. The rest are decided by train companies.

– Which fares are regulated?

Advertising

Season tickets on most commuter routes, some off-peak return tickets on long-distance journeys, and tickets for travel around major cities at any time.

– How is the cap on the rise in these fares calculated?

Rises are pegged to the July Retail Prices Index (RPI) measure of inflation, which was 2.8%. This is apart from off-peak regulated fares in Scotland, which can increase by RPI minus 1%.

– Where does the money go?

The Rail Delivery Group says 98p of every £1 spent on train fares goes towards running and maintaining services.

– Is there any way of avoiding the fare rise?

Savvy commuters will renew their season tickets in the days before the increase.

– Any other tips on limiting the cost of train travel?

Passengers can save money by getting a railcard, travelling off-peak and booking in advance, although these options are not available for many journeys, particularly those made by commuters.