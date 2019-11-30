What the papers say – November 30

The bravery of police officers and members of the public feature on Saturday’s front pages.

The i says people have been praised for tackling a terrorist who killed two people during a knife attack, while the The Daily Telegraph reports that “Terror returns to London Bridge.”

I WEEKEND: The heroes of London Bridge #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/YuD4OFtHb1 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 29, 2019

TELEGRAPH : Terror returns to London Bridge #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/wyTOWmF0Yv — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 29, 2019

The terrorist was wearing a fake suicide belt, according to The Times, while the Daily Mirror refers to “The Heroes of London Bridge.”

The Times 30/11/2019A police photographer records the scene on London Bridge. The attacker was shot dead near Fishmongers Hall, which moments earlier he threatened to blow up. Photo : Cliff Hide for The Times#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes @thetimes pic.twitter.com/GXeLEiS7dP — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) November 29, 2019

The Guardian points out that several other people were injured in the attack, and the Daily Mail reports that passers-by used a fire extinguisher and sticks to take down the attacker.



Guardian front page, Saturday 30 November 2019: Two killed in London Bridge terror attack pic.twitter.com/HNveUQ0fIV — Guardian news (@guardiannews) November 29, 2019

The Financial Times says Boris Johnson has called an emergency Cobra meeting, while The Independent reports that the attacker was fatally shot by by police.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition, Saturday November 30 https://t.co/xRVHU9ARMt pic.twitter.com/r1nk9wNYvG — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) November 29, 2019

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: The moment that terror returned to London Bridge #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/osxDWur1AV — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 29, 2019

And the Daily Star has a one-word headline that simply says ‘Heroes’, a world also used by the Daily Express.