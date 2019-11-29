What the papers say – November 29

The front pages are dominated by political jostling ahead of the General Election and the fallout from a policeman’s acquittal for his role in the Hillsborough disaster.

The i says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has had a “climate meltdown” after he was replaced on a Channel 4 debate by an ice sculpture and The Daily Telegraph says the Conservatives have accused the broadcaster of “conspiring with Jeremy Corbyn”.

Friday's front page: PM's climate meltdown as he threatens to review Channel 4's public service license after he is replaced by ice sculpture in climate debate#tomorrowspaperstoday #skypapers #bbcpapers pic.twitter.com/d6273XuW2j — i newspaper (@theipaper) November 28, 2019

The front page of tomorrow’s Daily Telegraph: Tories threaten 'biased' Channel 4 #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/IUbbJN5PaT — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 28, 2019

The Times reports the latest YouGov poll has prompted an “instant reaction” with “Tories and Labour in battle for the north”, while the Daily Express claims there has been an “outcry over Labour Brexit ‘lies'”.

The Times 29/11/2019A bedraggled tawny owl chick that was covered in rain during a recent downpour on Browsea Island, Dorset. The lazy chick just sat there in the rain being photographed. Photo : Paul Williams/Animal News Pictures/SWNS#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes @thetimes pic.twitter.com/yzw0MTJcBA — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) November 28, 2019

Mr Johnson wrote during his time as a journalist that “working class men are drunk, criminal and feckless”, according to the front page of the Daily Mirror.

Advertising

Tomorrow's front page: Boris brands working class men drunk, criminal and feckless #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/n9miuEtlHM pic.twitter.com/BAd9UzsQlr — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) November 28, 2019

There is fury from the families of those killed in the Hillsborough disaster, The Guardian reports, after police chief David Duckenfield was cleared of manslaughter. The Sun says there is “still no justice”, a line echoed by Metro.

Guardian front page, Friday 29 November 2019: So who was to blame? Fury of the Hillsborough families pic.twitter.com/jVVwFOxIps — Guardian news (@guardiannews) November 28, 2019

Tomorrow's front page: 'Angry Hillsborough families are still waiting for justice after police match commander David Duckenfield was cleared yesterday' https://t.co/6wc0KHysx6 pic.twitter.com/mr23q2Rf7q — The Sun (@TheSun) November 28, 2019

Advertising

The Daily Mail says former Conservative MP Harvey Proctor has been paid £900,000 by Scotland Yard after they falsely implicated him in a paedophile ring imagined by the fantasist Carl Beech.

DAILY MAIL EXCLUSIVE; Yard pays £900k to MP accused by abuse liar #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/iio2kL0RA7 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 28, 2019

A former chief executive of Nissan says the company’s bottom line has been hurt by Japanese nationalists, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition, Friday November 29 https://t.co/YJoiWE2caw pic.twitter.com/KvVy7YuOxY — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) November 28, 2019

The full extent of the maternity scandal at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust which has seen babies and mothers die may never be known, according to an investigator cited by The Independent.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Size of maternity scandal may ‘never be known’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/sBmMzfCwWF — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 28, 2019

And the Daily Star says Strictly Come Dancing star Kelvin Fletcher and his dance partner Oti Mabuse were “Cheeky to cheeky” in a “touching hug” on the former’s wedding anniversary away from his wife.