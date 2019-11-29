What happened: A look back at the 2017 London Bridge terror attack

The latest terrorist attack at London Bridge appears to have echoes of the strike two years ago where eight people were killed and 48 seriously injured.

Khuram Butt, 27, Rachid Redouane, 30, and Youssef Zaghba, 22, mowed down pedestrians on the bridge before stabbing random members of the public around Borough Market.

The trio were armed with ceramic knives and had fake suicide belts strapped around their waists during the marauding attack on the evening of June 3 2017.

(PA Graphics)

Like the previous attack, it appears the latest suspect was also armed with a knife and had, according to police, a “hoax explosive device” strapped to their body.

In 2017, unarmed police officers, medics and members of the public rushed to help save lives during the attackers’ rampage around Borough Market.

In less than 10 minutes, Butt, Redouane and Zaghba were shot dead after confronting armed officers in Stoney Street.

Similarly, on Friday a male suspect was shot dead at the scene.

Both attacks took place in front of crowds of onlookers, with people seen fleeing from the scene.

The victims of the London Bridge terrorist attack (Met Police)

At an inquest at the Old Bailey earlier this year, a jury found that the three terrorists were lawfully killed.

A separate inquest concluded victims Xavier Thomas, 45, Chrissy Archibald, 30, Sara Zelenak, 21, James McMullan, 32, Kirsty Boden, 28, Alexandre Pigeard, 26, Sebastien Belanger, 36, and Ignacio Echeverria, 39, were unlawfully killed.