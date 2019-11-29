London Bridge: Praise for ‘immense bravery’ of men who helped stop attack

Boris Johnson and Sadiq Khan have led tributes to members of the public who helped police take down a suspected terrorist on London Bridge.

Footage posted on social media showed several people crowding around the suspect as he laid on the pavement, with one man grappling with him moments before he was shot by armed officers.

Another man could be seen carrying away a large knife thought to have been seized from the suspect, who died at the scene.

Several people were injured after the attacker went on a stabbing rampage, thought to have started at nearby Fishmongers Hall.

It was not immediately clear whether the two men were members of the public or emergency responders in plain clothing.

The Prime Minister thanked those who responded for their “immense bravery”, while the Mayor of London described them as “the best of us”.

A man could be seen holding what is believed to be the terrorist’s knife. (@HLOBlog/PA)

Advertising

“What’s remarkable about the images we’ve seen is the breathtaking heroism of members of the public who literally ran towards danger, not knowing what confronted them,” Mr Khan said.

“It’s another example of the bravery and heroism of ordinary Londoners running towards danger, risking their own personal safety to try and save others,” he said.

Tributes were also paid to emergency services who arrived at the scene of the attack within minutes.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted: “Thank you to the NHS staff, esp brave paramedics from @Ldn_Ambulance & emergency services for their fast response in face of the terrorist attack at London Bridge, & the incredible bravery of many members of the public. My thoughts are with the victims & their families.”

Advertising

Thank you to the NHS staff, esp brave paramedics from @LDN_Ambulance & emergency services for their fast response in face of the terrorist attack at London Bridge, & the incredible bravery of many members of the public. My thoughts are with the victims & their families. https://t.co/eqoiakHlqA — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) November 29, 2019

And former Government minister Tobias Ellwood, who helped police deal with the immediate aftermath of the Westminster terror attack in 2017, tweeted: “A stark reminder of the dangerous and diverse threats we continue to face but also of the incredible bravery and professionalism of our emergency services in so swiftly closing this incident down.”