Menu

Advertising

In Video: Windsor Castle set for traditional Christmas

UK News | Published:

The castle is also marking a royal anniversary.

Royal Collection Trust staff put the finishing touches to a 15ft Christmas tree in the Crimson Drawing Room at Windsor Castle

Staff from the Royal Collection Trust have put the finishing touches to a 15ft Christmas tree in the Crimson Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, as the royal residence prepares for a traditional Christmas celebration.

The State Apartments at the castle will also feature a special display marking the 200th anniversary of the births of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News