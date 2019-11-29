Advertising
In Video: Windsor Castle set for traditional Christmas
The castle is also marking a royal anniversary.
Staff from the Royal Collection Trust have put the finishing touches to a 15ft Christmas tree in the Crimson Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, as the royal residence prepares for a traditional Christmas celebration.
The State Apartments at the castle will also feature a special display marking the 200th anniversary of the births of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.
