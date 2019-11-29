Menu

In Pictures: Terror attack on London Bridge rocks the capital

UK News | Published:

Several people were stabbed by a knifeman before he was grappled to the ground and disarmed by members of the public.

Police at the scene of an incident on London Bridge

Emergency services and members of the public have been praised after a terrorist wearing a fake suicide vest was shot dead in central London.

A number of people were injured after the knifeman went on a rampage on London Bridge.

Here we tell the story in pictures:

Members of the public around Borough Market started to quickly evacuate the area as news of the attack began to filter through.

Incident on London Bridge
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Incident on London Bridge
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Incident on London Bridge
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Police and other emergency services soon arrived on the scene and continued to remove the public as quickly as possible from the area.

Incident on London Bridge
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Incident on London Bridge
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Incident on London Bridge
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Incident on London Bridge
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Incident on London Bridge
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Incident on London Bridge
(From the twitter feed of @ShashD)
Incident on London Bridge
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Incident on London Bridge
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Incident on London Bridge
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Incident on London Bridge
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Members of the public began to capture the unfolding events on London Bridge and uploaded them to social media.

The attacker could be seen surrounded by officers as the situation came under the control of the police.

Incident on London Bridge
Police surrounding a person on the floor at the scene of an incident on London Bridge (from the twitter feed of @HLOBlog)
Incident on London Bridge
A bystander holding a knife after police surrounded a person at the scene (from the twitter feed of @HLOBlog)
Incident on London Bridge
(from the twitter feed of @HLOBlog)
Incident on London Bridge
(from the twitter feed of @HLOBlog)
Incident on London Bridge
(from the twitter feed of @HLOBlog)
Incident on London Bridge
Police and emergency services on the scene (Tim Shipman/Sunday Times)

The scene remained on lockdown after the individual on the bridge was apprehended and police and emergency services continued their heavily-visible presence in the surrounding area.

Incident on London Bridge
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Incident on London Bridge
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Incident on London Bridge
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Incident on London Bridge
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Incident on London Bridge
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
UK News

