In Pictures: Terror attack on London Bridge rocks the capital

Emergency services and members of the public have been praised after a terrorist wearing a fake suicide vest was shot dead in central London.

A number of people were injured after the knifeman went on a rampage on London Bridge.

Here we tell the story in pictures:

Members of the public around Borough Market started to quickly evacuate the area as news of the attack began to filter through.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Police and other emergency services soon arrived on the scene and continued to remove the public as quickly as possible from the area.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

(From the twitter feed of @ShashD)

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Members of the public began to capture the unfolding events on London Bridge and uploaded them to social media.

The attacker could be seen surrounded by officers as the situation came under the control of the police.

Police surrounding a person on the floor at the scene of an incident on London Bridge (from the twitter feed of @HLOBlog)

A bystander holding a knife after police surrounded a person at the scene (from the twitter feed of @HLOBlog)

(from the twitter feed of @HLOBlog)

(from the twitter feed of @HLOBlog)

(from the twitter feed of @HLOBlog)

Police and emergency services on the scene (Tim Shipman/Sunday Times)

The scene remained on lockdown after the individual on the bridge was apprehended and police and emergency services continued their heavily-visible presence in the surrounding area.

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

(Gareth Fuller/PA)

(Gareth Fuller/PA)

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)