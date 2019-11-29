Menu

In Pictures: Prime Minister grilled in radio studio after press conference

UK News | Published:

Boris Johnson was in the radio studio facing calls from the British public.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the LBC studio

Boris Johnson faced a grilling from Nick Ferrari and members of the British public when he appeared on radio station LBC this morning.

First stop for Boris Johnson on Friday was LBC Radio, where he took part in a phone-in with Nick Ferrari (LBC/PA)
The PM insisted he would ‘walk out’ of trade talks with the US if it wanted the NHS to be on the table (LBC/PA)

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister held a Brexit-themed press conference with Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove and former Labour MP Gisela Stuart.

The PM later held a press conference alongside Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove and former Labour MP Gisela Stuart (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Scottish Liberal Democrats leader Willie Rennie launched the party’s manifesto for Scotland.

Willie Rennie launched the Scottish Liberal Democrat manifesto at Murrayfield Curling Rink, Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Mr Rennie seized the opportunity to show off his skills on the ice (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Meanwhile, the Lib Dems’ party leader, Jo Swinson, was meeting faith leaders in Cardiff.

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson at the Cardiff United Synagogue (Aaron Chown/PA)
Ms Swinson discussed safer communities with senior members of the Muslim and Jewish faiths (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Lib Dem leader arrived in her battle bus (Aaron Chown/PA)
