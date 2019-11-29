Advertising
In Pictures: Prime Minister grilled in radio studio after press conference
Boris Johnson was in the radio studio facing calls from the British public.
Boris Johnson faced a grilling from Nick Ferrari and members of the British public when he appeared on radio station LBC this morning.
Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister held a Brexit-themed press conference with Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove and former Labour MP Gisela Stuart.
Scottish Liberal Democrats leader Willie Rennie launched the party’s manifesto for Scotland.
Meanwhile, the Lib Dems’ party leader, Jo Swinson, was meeting faith leaders in Cardiff.
