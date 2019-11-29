Edinburgh International Film Festival artistic director to stand down

The artistic director of the Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) is stepping down from the role.

Mark Adams will leave the post on Saturday, after overseeing five festivals.

Before his appointment in 2015, Mr Adams was chief film critic for industry paper Screen International, having previously served as head of programming for the National Film Theatre in London.

During his tenure at EIFF, overall admissions increased to 70,000 this year.

Mr Adams said: “It’s been a real pleasure to work with the team in Edinburgh and help deliver the growth and development of EIFF over the last five festivals and to be instrumental in re-establishing its international profile.

“I have decided it is time to move on and look to new and exciting opportunities.”

Ken Hay, EIFF chief executive, said: “Mark has played an important role in developing EIFF over the last five years, introducing innovative programming and reaching new audiences.

“We are sorry to see him go but are excited and ambitious for the future of EIFF.”

Rod White, director of programming for the festival’s parent charity CMI, will work with the existing team to deliver the forthcoming festival in June 2020.

Recruitment to replace Mr Adams as artistic director will start next year.