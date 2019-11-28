Unionists united in opposition to PM’s Brexit deal – Nigel Dodds

Unionists in Northern Ireland are united in opposition to Boris Johnson’s proposed Brexit deal, the DUP’s Westminster leader said.

Nigel Dodds is engaged in a tight battle to defend his North Belfast seat against a pro-Remain Sinn Fein candidate.

He launched his party’s General Election manifesto in Belfast on Thursday.

Mr Dodds said: “There can be no borders in the Irish Sea.

“We will work to try to get a sensible Brexit deal.

“But it cannot erect new barriers.

“We need our people to come together, not create more division.”

The Prime Minister’s proposals would involve customs processes in Great Britain which businesses in Northern Ireland fear would create extra administration.

It is designed to prevent any regulatory border on the island of Ireland.

The DUP manifesto said: “The East-West checks as proposed would lead to excessively bureaucratic burdens for trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and consequently higher prices and less choice for consumers as GB businesses opt for ‘not available in Northern Ireland’.”

The DUP’s 10 former MPs largely supported the Conservative minority Government during the last parliamentary term.