TSB reveals branch closures in Scotland

TSB has announced the 17 branches that will close in Scotland next year following a review of its UK network.

Earlier this week, the bank revealed plans to shut a total of 82 branches as part of a strategy it said is required to meet the changing needs of customers.

Those shutting in Scotland are Glasgow Govan, Barrhead, Bishopbriggs, Milngavie, Clarkston, Edinburgh Clerk Street, Morningside, Portobello, Dunbar, Jedburgh, Kinross, Tain, Brechin, Uddingston, Carluke, Dumbarton, and Wishaw.

Around 370 jobs will be hit across the UK.

Barrhead, East Renfrewshire Clarkston, East Renfrewshire Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire Dumbarton, West Dunbartonshire Dunbar, East Lothian Morningside, Edinburgh Clerk Street, Edinburgh Portobello, Edinburgh Govan, Glasgow Brechin, Angus Tain, Highlands Kinross, Perth and Kinross Jedburgh, Borders Carluke, South Lanarkshire Uddingston, South Lanarkshire Wishaw, North Lanarkshire

TSB said a range of support services will be offered to help customers affected.

Following the changes, 65% of the population will still live within four miles of a TSB branch, it added.

Customer banking director Robin Bulloch said: “We will fully support customers through this transition.

Advertising

“We realise this is difficult news for our branch partners and will do everything to support those affected to offer voluntary redundancies and redeploy as many people as we can to other roles.”

TSB said in the last two years branch transactions have dropped by 17% as customers increasingly choose to bank online or by phone.

In deciding which branches to close, TSB said it looked at their usage, proximity to alternative branches, the needs of vulnerable customers and the accessibility of alternative services such as cash machines and the Post Office.

By the end of 2020 the network will be reduced to 454 branches.