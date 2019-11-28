On the campaign trail on Thursday

Jeremy Corbyn will hit the campaign trail on Thursday just hours after a poll projected his party’s worst election performance since 1983.

A YouGov poll for The Times suggests Labour will secure just 211 seats at the election, with the Tories netting 359, giving them a comfortable majority.

Labour

Jeremy Corbyn will visit the south coast to set out his party’s environmental policies on Thursday.

He will continue to focus on green issues by taking part in Channel 4’s leaders’ climate debate later.

Conservatives

Boris Johnson is on the campaign trail in Devon. The Prime Minister is also likely to face criticism because he is yet to confirm whether he will appear at the Channel 4 debate.

Liberal Democrats

Advertising

Leader Jo Swinson will make a speech in London on Thursday and will also be attending the climate debate.

Elsewhere

The SNP’s Nicola Sturgeon is another party leader who will take part in the environmental debate on Thursday.

She will be joined by Green Party co-leader Sian Berry.

Nigel Farage has also not confirmed if he will take part in the debate, but he will be campaigning for the Brexit Party in Hull alongside former The Apprentice contestant Michelle Dewberry, who is standing for the party in the Hull West constituency.

Scottish Green co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater will join candidates and supporters to speak to voters about climate action in Edinburgh.