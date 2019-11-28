Katie Price’s ex-boyfriend to stand trial over alleged police threat

Katie Price’s former partner Kris Boyson will go on trial accused of threatening a police officer after a row with a paparazzo.

Boyson, 31, has now split with the reality star whom he had been dating on and off since May 2018, according to reports.

He faces a charge of using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence.

He entered a not guilty plea when he appeared in court in March and will appear on Thursday at Medway Magistrates’ Court, in Chatham, Kent.

Prosecutors say the offence occurred near Boyson’s home in Gravesend on October 11, 2018.

The allegation, under section four of the Public Order Act, came a day after Price was arrested by police who found her slumped in a drunken state in the back of her pink Range Rover.

The victim is a Pc Blundell, according to court records.

The offence allegedly followed Boyson, of Haven Close, arguing with a photographer.