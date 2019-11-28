Menu

Advertising

HS2 wins High Court fight with protesters

UK News | Published:

HS2 bosses complained that protesters were unlawfully occupying a path on a construction site in Hillingdon.

HS2 stock

Environmental campaigners opposed to the HS2 rail line running through a woodland area in west London have lost their latest court fight.

HS2 bosses complained that protesters were unlawfully occupying a path at a construction site in Hillingdon and asked Judge David Holland to grant them “possession”.

Protesters had raised a number of environmental concerns, including water pollution fears, disagreed and opposed HS2’s possession application.

The judge, who analysed arguments at a High Court hearing in October, ruled in favour of HS2 on Thursday and made a possession order.

He said protests could lawfully be staged in the vicinity of the construction site, but not on the footpath.

In early 2018, then transport secretary Chris Grayling won a High Court fight with the same group of protesters.

A judge imposed an injunction banning “unlawful protest activities” in and around the construction site.

UK News Transport News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News