Johnson defends Conservatives’ spending plans amid think tank criticism

Boris Johnson has defended the Conservatives’ spending plans, despite a leading economic think tank warning that the party was “highly likely” to spend more than its manifesto implied.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) warned that a no-deal Brexit under the Tories – if the PM was unable to secure a free trade deal with the EU by the end of 2020 – could lead to a “big downturn” and a return to the politics of austerity.

But Mr Johnson insisted that his party’s plans were “fully costed”, and that the Tories have the “wherewithal” to make commitments on the NHS, education and infrastructure.

In an interview with the PA news agency, the PM also refused to commit to an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Neil despite Jeremy Corbyn being grilled by the veteran journalist earlier this week.

And Mr Johnson would not say whether he would stay on as prime minister if he loses his Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat, but wins a majority overall in the country.

He said: “This is a fully costed manifesto and the difference between us and the Labour Party is that we have the wherewithal to make these fantastic commitments that we’re making to the NHS, to infrastructure, gigabit broadband, potholes – you name it, we’re doing it…

“We can do it because in the last nine years we have run a strong economy and we’re going to turbocharge the economy now under this new Conservative administration – I think it would be a disaster to go for Labour’s approach.

“And the big economic risk is that we don’t get Brexit done – we stay in the state of limbo, businesses unable to make decisions, jobs not being created, ventures not being started, investment not coming in. That’s the real risk.”

Mr Johnson said he would submit to “all kinds of inquisitions and interrogations” until polling day on December 12 but, despite being repeatedly asked, refused to say whether he would be interviewed by Mr Neil.

“Here I am being interviewed by you, I don’t think I have barely stopped being interviewed by people since the election began and will continue to submit to all kinds of inquisitions and interrogations until polling day,” he told PA.

Pressed again, he said: “I’m in discussion with all sorts of people about all sorts of interviews and look forward to doing many, many more.”

On whether he would stay on as PM if he loses his seat, he said: “I’m hoping very much to win again in Uxbridge and South Ruislip and fighting hard for every vote.”

Mr Johnson’s comments came after the IFS said both the Tories and Labour failed to set out “properly credible” tax and spending plans in their General Election manifestos.

The think tank said the opposition party’s claim that its plans to raise an additional £83 billion in taxes would not affect 95% of the population was “not true”.

Meanwhile, senior figures in Mr Corbyn’s party warned that they needed to find a way to reconnect with working-class Leave voters after a major poll suggested the Tories were on course for a 68-seat majority.

The constituency-by-constituency estimates by YouGov for The Times, based on more than 100,000 interviews, suggested Labour were set to lose 51 seats – leaving them with just 211 MPs in the new parliament.

The Unite trade union general secretary Len McCluskey – a close ally of Jeremy Corbyn – said they needed to explain to people who voted for Brexit why they would still be better off under Labour than the Tories.

“I’ve always felt that was the challenge, that we needed to explain to working-class communities who voted Leave and are maybe considering voting for the Conservatives or worse still the Brexit Party – that whatever their concerns that made them vote to Leave, if there’s a Tory government those concerns will stay the same,” he said.

At a news conference to present the IFS analysis of the main parties’ manifestos, director Paul Johnson warned Labour could not raise all the revenues it needed through taxes on big corporations and the better-off.

“In reality, a change in the scale and the scope of the state that they propose would require more broad-based tax increases at some point,” he said.