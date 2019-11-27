Advertising
What the papers say – November 27
Jeremy Corbyn’s response to allegations of anti-Semitism lead many of Wednesday’s papers.
The Daily Telegraph gets straight to the point with its splash, saying the Labour leader “refuses to apologise to Jews”. The Daily Express goes even harder, referring to “Corbyn’s horror show”, while The Guardian says he struggled “to rebuff anti-Semitism accusations”.
The Daily Mirror takes a different route, saying a Tory trade minister has held secret talks with a US drugs firm about “a post-Brexit pact”.
The Independent features a large picture of Mr Corbyn, but its main story reports that tactical voting in key seats could block a Tory majority.
The i leads with the dominant story of the day – Mr Corbyn – as does The Times.
The Daily Mail covers Mr Corbyn too, saying he had been subjected to a “TV skewering”, and Metro also leads with the Labour leader.
Meanwhile, the Financial Times splashes on the £500 million sale of a stake in Manchester City football club.
And The Sun and the Daily Star lead with Steve Thomson, a builder who won £105 million in EuroMillions.
