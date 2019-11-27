Menu

In Pictures: Just a taste – Johnson insists cider sip won’t break drink ban

UK News

Meanwhile, Jo Swinson cooked up a storm.

Boris Johnson during a visit to the Healey's Cornish Cyder Farm near Truro

Boris Johnson insisted he did not break his vow not to drink until he gets Brexit done, as he sipped cider on a visit to Cornwall.

The Prime Minister pulled a pint of Rattler at the Healey’s Cornish Cyder Farm and appeared unable to resist sampling it. He said: “This is not breaking my vow – I’m not allowed to drink until we get Brexit done but I’m going to have one small sip.”

Meanwhile, Jeremy Corbyn took aim at Tory claims over protecting the NHS, and Jo Swinson rustled up a curry in Glasgow.

Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson serves tea with staff members at West Cornwall Community Hospital, in Penzance (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Boris Johnson in hospital
The Prime Minister spoke with patient Andrew Hall during his visit (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Boris Johnson
Mr Johnson also visited the Goonhilly Earth Station, near Helston (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Boris Johnson
Mr Johnson later visited Healey’s Cornish Cyder Farm near Truro – and insisted he wasn’t breaking his vow not to drink until he gets Brexit done, by only taking a small sip (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Boris Johnson
The PM later indulged in a cream tea at Rodda’s Cornish Clotted Cream near Redruth (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

One of four poster vans that are set to tour Liberal Democrat/Conservative marginal seats
One of four poster vans that are set to tour Liberal Democrat/Conservative marginal seats (Aaron Chown/PA)
Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson helps make a chicken tikka masala during a visit to the Ashoka restaurant in Bearsden, Glasgow
Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson helps make a chicken tikka masala during a visit to the Ashoka restaurant in Bearsden, Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)
Jo Swinson
All this campaigning is hungry work… (Jane Barlow/PA)
Lord Heseltine
Lord Heseltine shared his thoughts on Brexit at a Lib Dem event in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Jeremy Corbyn
Earlier, Jeremy Corbyn produced an unredacted copy of the Department for International Trade’s UK-US trade and investment working group report. He claimed the document shows the NHS would be ‘on the table’ in trade talks with the Trump administration (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Nurses at Jeremy Corbyn's event
NHS staff attended Mr Corbyn’s event (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon launches the SNP’s election manifesto (Jane Barlow/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon
Brexit was one of the key themes of Ms Sturgeon’s speech (Jane Barlow/PA)
