Police issue CCTV image of man after ‘boy sexually assaulted in his bedroom’

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man in an appeal for information after a young boy reported he was sexually assaulted in his bedroom by an intruder.

Officers were called to a residential address on The Greenway in Ickenham, Hillingdon, shortly after midnight on Saturday, after reports that a man had gained entry to a property.

Metropolitan Police said there was no sign of forced entry, but that the man had entered the child’s bedroom and sexually assaulted him.

The suspect then fled the scene after the young boy told him that he would phone the police, detectives said.

The suspect is described as white, of slim build with short hair and a beard. He was wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt.

The boy, whose age has not been given to protect his identity, is being supported by specially trained officers.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to trace in connection with the incident, and have asked anyone who recognises the man, or who was in the area at the time, to contact the force.

No arrests have been made and inquiries continue.

Detective Constable Claire Field, from the West Area Command Unit’s Safeguarding team, said: “This matter has clearly caused a great deal of anguish to the boy’s family.

“Police are very concerned and we are carrying out an extensive and well-resourced investigation.

“We are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man who was seen running from the area shortly after the assault. It is vital that we speak to him to establish why he was in the vicinity.

“Whilst incidents such as this are thankfully very rare, I would encourage people to ensure that their homes are kept secure at all times and to report anyone acting suspiciously.”

Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image, or who was in the area at the time, is asked to call police on 101 or contact them via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 145/23NOV.