Man arrested after sudden death of baby
A man has been arrested after a baby died suddenly in Northern Ireland.
Major investigation team detectives are looking at the circumstances, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said, and a man aged 31 was detained in the Craigavon area.
The death happened in the Keady area of Co Armagh on Tuesday, the force said.
A post-mortem examination is due to determine the cause of death.
The man is being questioned at Banbridge police station.
