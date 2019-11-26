Menu

Man arrested after sudden death of baby

Major investigation team detectives are looking at the circumstances, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.

A man has been arrested after a baby died suddenly in Northern Ireland.

Major investigation team detectives are looking at the circumstances, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said, and a man aged 31 was detained in the Craigavon area.

The death happened in the Keady area of Co Armagh on Tuesday, the force said.

A post-mortem examination is due to determine the cause of death.

The man is being questioned at Banbridge police station.

