Constituency profile: Truro & Falmouth

The constituency of Truro & Falmouth has only been in existence since 2010, but has already seen two nail-biting election contests – and might be about to see a third.

At both the 2010 and 2017 general elections the result was extremely close, with Conservative candidate Sarah Newton seeing off challenges from the Liberal Democrats and Labour respectively.

Ms Newton had a majority in 2017 over Labour of just 3,792.

She won 44% of the vote, with Labour on 38% and the Lib Dems a distant third on 15%.

But if the 2017 election was very much a two-horse race between the Tories and Labour, in 2019 there are three parties in contention.

The Lib Dems are targeting Truro & Falmouth and believe they are in with a chance, despite needing a massive 14.7% swing to win.

By contrast Labour need only a 3.4% swing to take the seat.

Both parties think they can profit from the decision by Sarah Newton to stand down and not seek re-election this time.

When the seat was created in 2010, it replaced part of Truro & St Austell which had been held by the Liberal Democrats continuously from 1997.

It also replaced part of Falmouth & Camborne, which had been held by the Lib Dems from 2005 to 2010.

Little surprise, perhaps, that the Lib Dems believe the area still holds potential for them.

Jo Swinson was campaigning in the constituency on Tuesday, but it is likely she will not be the last party leader to pay a visit.

A total of five parties are contesting the seat at the 2019 election: Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat, Liberal and Green.