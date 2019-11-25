Princess Beatrice visits Andrew as fallout from TV interview continues

The Duke of York has been visited by his daughter Princess Beatrice and her fiance Edoardo Mozzi, as the fallout continues from his BBC interview.

Beatrice was pictured leaving Andrew’s Berkshire home with her partner after spending some time with her beleaguered father, who has stepped back from public duties after the backlash from his Newsnight appearance.

The princess and her fiance were photographed being driven away from Royal Lodge, the duke’s home he shares with his former wife Sarah, Duchess of York.

Sarah was not photographed but it is thought she was sat in the back seat with her daughter while Mr Mozzi was in the front of the vehicle next to the duchess’ driver.

There were reports at the weekend the duchess was instrumental in pushing for Andrew to take part in the 50-minute long Emily Maitlis interview on BBC’s Newsnight – widely viewed as a PR disaster.

But it is understood Sarah wanted her former husband to agree to a shorter interview, about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, with a broadcaster in America – a country she knows well.

Sarah was thought to be out of the country in the weeks leading up to the interview and so was not involved in the final discussions for the programme.

The royal family held talks about the crisis, with reports claiming the Queen, advised by the Prince of Wales, decided Andrew should quit public duties.

It is also claimed Charles, who is returning from a tour of the South Pacific which was overshadowed by events in London, will be meeting his brother to discuss his ongoing future.

Since his interview broadcast over a week ago, Andrew has faced growing criticism for showing a lack of empathy towards the victims of his late friend, convicted paedophile Epstein.

The duke was also attacked for what was seen by many as a lack of remorse over the friendship with the disgraced financier, who took his own life in prison earlier this year while awaiting trial on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

A statement by His Royal Highness The Duke of York KG. pic.twitter.com/LfMFwMyhcb — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 20, 2019

Andrew faces the prospect of Virginia Giuffre – an alleged Epstein victim who claims she had under-age sex with the duke, which he strenuously denies – being interviewed on BBC’s Panorama programme early in December.

Over the weekend, it was reported the duke had resigned from his role with his flagship business project Pitch@Palace after days of speculation about his future with the initiative he founded.

High-profile business sponsors KPMG, Standard Chartered and Inmarsat, a British satellite telecommunications company, all said they would not renew their financial support for Pitch while Barclays, a partner of the project, ended its association on Friday.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman told the PA news agency: “The duke has over 230 patronages. He will be stepping back from public duty and temporarily standing back from all his patronages.

“The duke will continue to work on Pitch and will look at how he takes this forward outside of his public duties, and outside of Buckingham Palace.

“We recognise there will be a period of time while this transition takes place.”