On the campaign trail on Monday

Following the major parties launching their manifestos, here is what to expect on the campaign trail:

– Conservatives

Following the launch of the party’s manifesto on Sunday, Boris Johnson will be campaigning in Wales, where the party’s Welsh manifesto will be launched.

The front cover of the Conservative Party’s General Election manifesto booklet (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

– Labour

Jeremy Corbyn will be in the Midlands where he will meet women who would benefit from Labour’s plans to compensate an estimated 3.7 million people who believe they lost out financially due to changes in the state pension age.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn at the Theatre Royal Stratford East in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

He will also launch a housing policy in which the party has pledged to take on “dodgy” landlords and introduce a charter of renters’ rights.

– Liberal Democrats

Chuka Umunna will set out the party’s foreign policy during a speech in the South East of England.

Chuka Umunna will outline foreign policy under the Lib Dems (Aaron Chown/PA)

– Elsewhere



Nicola Sturgeon will be interviewed by Andrew Neil at 7.30pm on BBC One.

The Scottish Greens will launch their manifesto, highlighting the need for action to tackle the climate emergency and to build a fairer, sustainable Scotland.

Derek Stillie, the Scottish Conservative candidate for Central Ayrshire, will campaign in Ayr.