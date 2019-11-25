How many seats have the main party leaders visited so far?

With just over two weeks to go until polling day, Jeremy Corbyn continues to lead his rivals in the number of campaign visits.

The Labour leader has clocked up 43 different constituencies so far, ranging from Dundee West in Scotland to Filton & Bradley Stoke in south-west England.

As of November 25, he has visited an equal number of Conservative and Labour seats: 17 each.

The Conservative seats have all been marginals that are on Labour’s target list – and all bar three would change hands on a swing of below 5%.

The Labour constituencies visited by Mr Corbyn have been a mixture of Tory targets (such as Ashfield and Crewe & Nantwich) and safe Labour seats where he has staged a high-profile event or campaign launch.

Mr Corbyn has also visited six seats being defended by the SNP plus three seats formerly held by independents, including Putney and Dudley North – two constituencies targeted by both Labour and the Tories.

Boris Johnson has made campaign visits to 35 seats – eight fewer than his Labour counterpart.

But unlike Mr Corbyn, the Prime Minister has been to Wales and Northern Ireland, as well as Scotland and England.

He has also been to a seat being defended by the Liberal Democrats (Brecon & Radnorshire), something the Labour leader has yet to do.

Overall Mr Johnson has paid campaign visits to 17 Labour constituencies, including some (Sedgefield, Stockton North, Oldham West & Royton) that would need very big swings to change hands.

Others are Labour-held marginals, such as Bedford, Wolverhampton South West and Wrexham.

He has been to 15 Conservative constituencies, including his own seat (and Labour target) Uxbridge & South Ruislip.

Visits to Newry & Armagh in Northern Ireland (being defended by Sinn Fein) and Broxtowe in the East Midlands (which Anna Soubry is defending for the Independent Group for Change) complete Mr Johnson’s list.

Jo Swinson has made far fewer visits than her two counterparts.

The Liberal Democrat leader has been to 19 seats so far: nine Labour, six Conservative, three SNP and one independent.

She has yet to make a campaign visit to a constituency being defended by her own party.

Intriguingly, the Tory seats she has visited include some places which require huge swings for the Lib Dems to win – such as Watford (18.3%), Esher & Walton (20.7%) and North East Somerset (22.7%).

She has also been to the most marginal seat in the UK: Fife North East, where the SNP is defending a majority of two and which would fall to the Lib Dems on a swing of 0.01%.