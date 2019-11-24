Menu

Man dies after he was stabbed before crashing his car

UK News | Published:

Police do not believe they are dealing with a ‘road rage’ incident in connection with the death.

The scene outside West Ealing railway station

A man has died after being stabbed before crashing his vehicle into another car in west London.

Detectives do not believe the victim, who is in his 20s, was killed in a “road rage” attack.

The man was found in a vehicle suffering from a stab wound outside West Ealing railway station after police were called to the scene shortly before 1.20am on Sunday.

The scene of the stabbing
The man was found in a vehicle suffering from a stab wound outside West Ealing railway station (Sam Gelder/PA)

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believe the victim was injured before his vehicle was involved in a collision with another car.

The man has not been formally identified, but Scotland Yard said inquiries are under way to trace and tell his family.

No arrests have been made and a post mortem has not yet been carried out to determine the cause of death.

