After the main party leaders got a grilling from a Question Time audience on Friday night, election campaigning will continue in earnest over the weekend.

Here is what to expect on the campaign trail on Saturday:

– Labour

Jeremy Corbyn will be heading to Loughborough in the morning to launch the party’s youth manifesto.

The document, entitled The Future Is Ours, will see Labour pledging to spend an additional £1 billion on youth services, as well as committing to giving 16-year-olds the right to vote and investing an additional £250 million to build up to 500 new youth centres.

Mr Corbyn is also expected to deliver a speech on Saturday outside an Amazon depot in Yorkshire.

He will vow to tackle the “tax and wage cheat culture” of multinational companies who “rip off” workers and the public purse with measures to force them to pay their fair share.

– Conservatives

The Tories have not announced any plans for campaigning on Saturday, but are likely to be preparing for their manifesto launch.

Boris Johnson will be the last of the main party leaders to launch their manifesto, although the party has been drip-feeding policy announcements.

On Friday, the Conservatives revealed proposals for a higher stamp duty rate for non-UK residents.

– Elsewhere

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage is expected to be out and about in the North East on Saturday, the day after launching the party’s policy platform.

Mr Farage called for a cap on immigration and said all the party’s demands were underpinned by the need to secure a “clean-break Brexit” with the European Union as he unveiled the party’s “contract with the people”.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage during the party’s policy launch (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson will be on the campaign trail in London, while Scottish Lib Dems leader Willie Rennie will be speaking to voters in Stirling about the party’s position as the “home of remain”.