Advertising
In Pictures: Swinson goes up in the world while Corbyn has plenty on his plate
Meanwhile, Boris Johnson enjoyed a tea break during a visit to a Nottinghamshire hospital.
Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson started her day in Glasgow, where she insisted she can still be prime minister despite a slide in recent polls for her party.
She said “not a single vote has been cast” in the election and she was still in with a chance of leading the country.
Meanwhile, Nigel Farage laid out the Brexit Party’s General Election policies, promising a “political revolution”, while Boris Johnson visited a hospital in Worksop, Nottinghamshire, and Jeremy Corbyn urged would-be voters to get registered on a trip to Stoke-on-Trent.
Advertising
Advertising
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.