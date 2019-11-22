Election Live: Party leaders appear in TV clash

The leaders of the four largest Westminster parties were clashing in another TV set-piece.

The BBC is airing a two-hour episode of Question Time in Sheffield, where an audience was to quiz Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon for 30 minutes each.

The stage is set ahead of the event in Sheffield (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

7.10pm

Asked about the treatment by some party members of a then Labour MP Ruth Smeeth, Mr Corbyn defended the party’s record on freedom of speech and said the party had acted on cases of racist abuse.



7.05pm

Mr Corbyn was quick to defend policies described by one audience member as socialist and vowed to take back into public ownership railways and water companies and highlighted plans for a national broadband service.

He said businesses should have nothing to fear from a government led by him.

Mr Corbyn was asked if “businesses should be frightened of an incoming Labour government”.

Advertising

He replied: “No, they should not be frightened of an incoming Labour government because our country’s economy relies on many small and medium-sized enterprises that are the motor of our economy.”

He added: “The biggest businesses will be asked to pay a little bit more in corporation tax but it will be lower than it was in 2010 and indeed lower the average of most industrial countries.”

7.00pm

Fiona Bruce, standing at the podium, introduced the programme in front of the TV audience with Mr Corbyn becoming the first leader to take his seat before making opening remarks.

Advertising

6.50pm

Mr Corbyn struck a determined tone as he arrived at the venue.

6.45pm

Labour candidate for Hemsworth Jon Trickett posted footage of Jeremy Corbyn supporters gathered outside the Octagon in Sheffield ahead of the programme.

The crowd in Sheffield right now outside the bbc leaders debate waiting for Jeremy to arrive pic.twitter.com/sSQOkiuRNq — Jon Trickett (@jon_trickett) November 22, 2019

Here is our next PM pic.twitter.com/H86erkLRgB — Jon Trickett (@jon_trickett) November 22, 2019

6.30pm

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “excited” ahead of the event, while Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson was pulling no punches.

Excited to have another opportunity to share with you all my positive vision for our country. pic.twitter.com/4QoClG7yXZ — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 22, 2019

Tune into Question Time tomorrow night as the other leaders finally go up against a #GirlySwot#GE2019https://t.co/qWoKJTOXcn pic.twitter.com/xHDI1RRjFy — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) November 21, 2019

Meanwhile, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon did her homework on the way.