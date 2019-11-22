Blaze at seafront hotel prompts evacuations

A seafront hotel in Eastbourne has been evacuated after a fire broke out.

Twelve fire engines were sent to deal with the blaze at the Claremont hotel in the East Sussex town on Friday morning.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said there were no reports of injuries.

Nearby residents have been warned by the fire service to keep doors and windows closed.

The fire service said in a statement: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is urging people to keep doors and windows closed and avoid the area as firefighters tackle a serious fire.

“Twelve fire engines are on the scene along with several officers, aerial ladder platforms and command support units. We have also sent a high volume pump and a specialist fire-fighting foam vehicle from Newhaven.

“There are no reports of injuries and everyone was safely evacuated from the hotel.”

Roads in the area have been shut.