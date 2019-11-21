Quotes of the day

“This manifesto is the most radical and ambitious plan to transform our country in decades. In an election offering a once-in-a-generation chance of real change we can end privatisation and rescue our NHS. We can get Brexit sorted and bring our country together,” – Jeremy Corbyn announces Labour’s major aims through its manifesto.

“They know we will go after the tax dodgers, the bad bosses and the big polluters so that everybody in our country gets a fair chance in life. That’s why they throw everything they’ve got at us,” – But the Labour leader says the “establishment” will try to stop his plans because “they are scared of real change”.

“The palace needs to clarify exactly what they mean by him stepping back and explain why he isn’t stepping down. Otherwise, this just looks like more spin to cover royal backs than real accountability,” – Graham Smith, of Republic, which campaigns for an elected head of state, calls for more details on the Duke of York’s decision to halt his public duties.

“It’s called an essential tremor and as you can see my hands are shaking. It gets better and worse, worse in the morning. Actually it’s better when you’ve had a drink which is an interesting detail,” – Julian Fellowes reveals he gave Downton Abbey’s Mr Carson the same nerve condition he suffers from to raise awareness.

“Back in the day, they tried to pretend that C-3PO was a real robot and that was a little difficult to live with. Now it’s perfectly normal to say, ‘Basically I was puppeteering’,” – Star Wars actor Anthony Daniels reveals he is delighted actors “inside the suits” of robot and alien characters are finally getting credit in films.

“I’d lived directly behind his house, so we lived at the bottom of each other’s gardens throughout the late 1980s and early 1990s, we think for around eight years,” – Divorcees Julie Mould-Cook, 58, and John Malins, 62, fell in love thanks to a dating site only to discover they had lived on the same street in the same village for nearly a decade.