Liam Gallagher reaches out to woman injured by flare at concert

Liam Gallagher has sympathised with a fan who was seriously injured by a flare thrown at one of his arena shows, saying what happened to her was “not cool”.

The former Oasis frontman reacted on social media to reports that Stacey Andrew, from Boston, Lincolnshire, was burned by a pyrotechnic which got caught in her clothing after it was thrown at the FlyDSA Arena, in Sheffield, on Monday.

He reacted as the arena said that flares were an “increasing challenge” for venues.

Gallagher said on Twitter: “I’m sorry to hear what happened to Stacey Andrew in Sheffield the other night it’s not cool people need to chill the f*** out with the flares can someone from her family get in contact with us thanx LG x.”

His post was liked by more than 17,000 people.

Ms Andrew, aged in her twenties, has described how the flare went down the front of her top, setting her clothes on fire. She is also reported to have said that she is worried she will be scarred for life.

Ms Andrew’s brother, Leon, took to Facebook to appeal for help to find the culprits.

He said: “Anyone who has information on the scumbag who decided to light a flare and throw it into the crowd and set my sister on fire I want his name or any information on him because he needs to pay for what he has done could of taken my sister away from me and our family tonight.”

Dominic Stokes, the head of SIVLive, which runs the FlyDSA Arena, said: “We are extremely sorry that two customers were injured by the actions of a fellow concert-goer whilst attending a show at the arena.

“The irresponsible behaviour of the concert-goer who threw the flare along with any other people within their party who were aware of the possibility of their actions cannot be condoned and they should be held accountable for their actions.”

Mr Stokes said security procedures were in line with fellow members of the National Arena Association and that “we are currently reviewing the procedures we have in place in dealing with these items”.

He said: “The use of smoke bombs and flares at Arena events is a new but becoming an increasing challenge for all arenas, particularly as to the lengths people will take to get these into stadia and arenas.”

Mr Stokes added: “I am also aware from a minority of comments on social media that our processes for dealing with this type of prohibited item is being linked with our counter terrorism strategies.

“I can assure all our customers that our work with the relevant partners and agencies in this particular area has been commended and the seen and unseen actions that we take in this area mean the well-being of our customers is front and centre of everything we do.”