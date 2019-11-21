Labour commits to recruiting more frontline police officers than Tories

A Labour government would recruit 2,000 more frontline police officers than the Conservatives, the party’s manifesto says.

The party has also committed to restoring prison officer numbers to 2010 levels and ending private sector contracts to run jails.

Legal aid and court cuts would be reversed and “hundreds of community lawyers” would be recruited under Labour, the document adds.

The party would also re-establish neighbourhood policing, hold a Royal Commission on substance abuse focusing on harm reduction and there would be a “presumption” against short prison terms of under six months.

Labour’s manifesto commits to “rebuilding the whole police workforce” by recruiting more police officers, police community support officers and police staff if the party gets into power.

The party has also pledged to work with police and crime commissioners to reform police funding, and to “agree resources with the police authorities to combat crime and restore community policing by consent”.

According to the manifesto, better police training on domestic abuse, offences arising from coercive control and historical abuses would also be ensured under a Labour government.

Proportionate stop-and-search based intelligence is a “needed tool of effective policing”, but a Labour government will “work to eliminate institutional biases against BAME communities”, the document adds.

A minimum legal standard of service for all victims of crime would also be introduced.

A government led by Jeremy Corbyn would also rebuild youth services, guarantee young people’s access to youth workers and invest in a youth justice system where schools, local authorities, health authorities and youth services work together “to divert young people” away from crime.

On security, Labour pledge to “prioritise the agreement of a new UK-EU Security Treaty” if the British people confirm their decision to leave, to “review the Prevent and Protect programmes and to evaluate the mobile phone trials with the aim of introducing an emergency alert system.

A Labour government would strengthen the powers of the Joint Intelligence and Security Committee and constrain the rights of the Prime Minister to suppress publication of committee reports, the document adds.

The manifesto also unveils plans to review the role and remit of the National Cyber Security Centre and the National Crime Agency to strengthen to response to all types of crime.

Labour add that they would “review” border controls “to make them more effective”.

In terms of justice, a Labour government would restore prison officer numbers to 2010 levels, phase out “dangerous lone working”, bring PFI prisons back-in-house and create “no new private prisons”.

The manifesto states that new standards will be set for community sentences and a “presumption” will be introduced against prison sentences of six months or less for non-violent and non-sexual offences.

The party has also pledged to plug the funding gap in the female offender strategy.

Proven alternatives to custody, including women’s centres, will be invested in, and a “reunified and publicly run, locally accountable probation service” will be guaranteed, the document adds.

Labour has also proposed a “jointed-up approach” with criminal justice agencies, education authorities and health services working together alongside the establishment of “violence-reduction units” to ensure vulnerable people are supported.

The party has promised to “restore all early legal advice aid” and to “recruit hundreds of new community lawyers” to ensure legal help is available to all.

In addition, a Labour government would halt court closures and cuts to staff, and undertake a review of the courts reform programme.

Mr Corbyn also says his party will “facilitate a more representative judiciary” and review funding for the Crown Prosecution Service.

The party has pledged to set new standards for tackling domestic and sexual abuse and to establish an independent review into “shamefully low rape prosecution rates”.

Under a Labour government, the cross-examination of domestic violence victims by their abusers will be prohibited, and protections will be introduced for victims of so-called revenge porn.

The manifesto adds that a National Refuge Fund will be established to financially support rape crisis centres, a Commissioner for Violence against Women and Girls will be appointed and a Domestic Abuse Bill will be reintroduced.

Legal aid for inquests into deaths in state custody and fair compensation for victims of the contaminated blood scandal will also be ensured, the document adds.