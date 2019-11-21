Menu

Advertising

In Pictures: PM lays bricks in Bedford while Corbyn unveils ‘manifesto of hope’

UK News | Published: | Last Updated:

Jeremy Corbyn launched Labour’s manifesto in Birmingham.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to David Wilson Homes in Bedford

The Conservatives and Labour dominated proceedings on Thursday.

Jeremy Corbyn vowed to take on the “rich and powerful” as he launched the Labour manifesto in Birmingham, while Boris Johnson championed the Conservatives’ housing pledge on a building site in Bedford.

Jeremy Corbyn arrives for the launch of the Labour manifesto in Birmingham
Jeremy Corbyn arrives for the launch of the Labour manifesto in Birmingham (Joe Giddens/PA)
Man reads Labour manifesto
People reading the Labour Party manifesto (Joe Giddens/PA)
Jeremy Corbyn
Mr Corbyn said he would take on ‘vested interests’ who opposed his programme (Joe Giddens/PA)
Jeremy Corbyn
Jeremy Corbyn was later escorted into Dudley Pensioners Club by police after being heckled (Joe Giddens/PA)
General Election campaign
But there was a warm welcome inside (Joe Giddens/PA)
Boris Johnson
Meanwhile, Boris Johnson visited David Wilson Homes in Bedford (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Advertising

Boris Johnson
Time for a selfie on the site (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Boris Johnson
The PM tried his hand at bricklaying (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Tory battle bus
The Conservative Party election campaign coach was temporarily left stranded on a housing estate in Bedford after a technical fault rendered it unsafe to drive for around 45 minutes (Harriet Line/PA)
Liberal Deomcrat leader Jo Swinson
Liberal Deomcrat leader Jo Swinson visited Guala Closures UK bottling plant in Kirkintilloch (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jo Swinson
Ms Swinson learned about the company’s focus on sustainable packaging (Andrew Milligan/PA)
UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News