In Pictures: PM lays bricks in Bedford while Corbyn unveils ‘manifesto of hope’

The Conservatives and Labour dominated proceedings on Thursday.

Jeremy Corbyn vowed to take on the “rich and powerful” as he launched the Labour manifesto in Birmingham, while Boris Johnson championed the Conservatives’ housing pledge on a building site in Bedford.

Jeremy Corbyn arrives for the launch of the Labour manifesto in Birmingham (Joe Giddens/PA)

People reading the Labour Party manifesto (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mr Corbyn said he would take on ‘vested interests’ who opposed his programme (Joe Giddens/PA)

Jeremy Corbyn was later escorted into Dudley Pensioners Club by police after being heckled (Joe Giddens/PA)

But there was a warm welcome inside (Joe Giddens/PA)

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson visited David Wilson Homes in Bedford (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Time for a selfie on the site (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The PM tried his hand at bricklaying (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Conservative Party election campaign coach was temporarily left stranded on a housing estate in Bedford after a technical fault rendered it unsafe to drive for around 45 minutes (Harriet Line/PA)

Liberal Deomcrat leader Jo Swinson visited Guala Closures UK bottling plant in Kirkintilloch (Andrew Milligan/PA)