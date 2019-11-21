Grey seals arrive at Lincolnshire beach with newborn pups

Baby grey seals have arrived in Lincolnshire as the pupping season begins along the coast.

The baby seals were born at Donna Nook National Nature Reserve, where the species comes every year in late October, November and December to give birth.

According to the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust (LWT), the first grey seal pup of the season was born on October 27, and was spotted tucked into its mother by a warden.

The LWT said around 40% of the world population of grey seals can be found in Britain.

(Danny Lawson/PA)

The 2018 breeding season saw a record 2,066 seal pups born in the area that covers more than 10km of coastline between Grainthorpe Haven and Saltfleet.

The latest seal count carried out by the LWT this season totals 362 bulls, 1,254 cows, and 872 pups.